Omar easily defeats challenger in primary

Despite raising millions of dollars, Antone Melton-Meaux fell short in his bid to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota’s Democratic primary. The lawyer and mediator had tried to convince voters that the congresswoman seeking her second term focused more on celebrity than the needs of her district. The first Somali-American and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, Omar is one of four radical female lawmakers known as “The Squad.” She sparked outrage with anti-Semitic comments and rejected her Democratic opponent’s campaign as the product of a few wealthy backers who were threatened by her effectiveness.

Who else won on Tuesday? In western Minnesota, former state Sen. Michelle Fischbach won a three-way Republican race to challenge Democratic incumbent Rep. Collin Peterson in November. Businesswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene won the Republican nomination for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District despite criticism for supporting QAnon and making a series of racist comments.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.