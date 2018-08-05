Oliver North picked to lead NRA
by Leigh Jones
Posted 5/08/18, 11:34 am
The National Rifle Association announced Monday that retired U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North, a popular speaker and conservative commentator, will serve as its next president. North brings a level of star power to the organization that has operated quietly for several years. But the renewed push for gun restrictions following several mass shootings put the spotlight once again on one of the country’s most influential lobbying groups. “Oliver North is a legendary warrior for American freedom, a gifted communicator, and skilled leader,” NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre said following the announcement. The NRA hasn’t had a high-profile leader since actor Charlton Heston served from 1998 to 2003. North, 74, became a household name during the Reagan administration over his role in the Iran-Contra scandal. He was convicted in 1989 of obstructing Congress, destroying government documents, and accepting an illegal gratuity. A federal judge dismissed those charges in 1991. North went on to run unsuccessfully for a U.S. Senate seat in Virginia, write several best-selling books, and serve as a Fox News commentator. Gun control advocates decried North’s selection as maintaining the status quo for an organization that needs to change. North declared himself “eager to hit the ground running” in his new role.
OldMikePosted: Tue, 05/08/2018 11:52 pm
“Gun control advocates decried North’s selection as maintaining the status quo for an organization that needs to change.”
A sure sign that the NRA is going in exactly the direction it should.
I’m an NRA Life Member. Most of us members recognize that the NRA has long been a Civil Rights Organization. The right of the American People to keep and bear arms is a civil right, just as much as free speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, the right to vote, and so forth.
But yes, it is possible that the US decline in morality, personal responsibility, perhaps even just plain maturity has made us a people unfit for the 2nd Amendment.
If that is the case, it might also be argued we have become unfit for representative democracy.
Is that what the loudest proponents of strong gun control are saying?