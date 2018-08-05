Oliver North picked to lead NRA

The National Rifle Association announced Monday that retired U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North, a popular speaker and conservative commentator, will serve as its next president. North brings a level of star power to the organization that has operated quietly for several years. But the renewed push for gun restrictions following several mass shootings put the spotlight once again on one of the country’s most influential lobbying groups. “Oliver North is a legendary warrior for American freedom, a gifted communicator, and skilled leader,” NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre said following the announcement. The NRA hasn’t had a high-profile leader since actor Charlton Heston served from 1998 to 2003. North, 74, became a household name during the Reagan administration over his role in the Iran-Contra scandal. He was convicted in 1989 of obstructing Congress, destroying government documents, and accepting an illegal gratuity. A federal judge dismissed those charges in 1991. North went on to run unsuccessfully for a U.S. Senate seat in Virginia, write several best-selling books, and serve as a Fox News commentator. Gun control advocates decried North’s selection as maintaining the status quo for an organization that needs to change. North declared himself “eager to hit the ground running” in his new role.