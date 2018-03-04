Oklahoma teachers latest to strike over pay demands
by Leigh Jones
Posted 4/03/18, 11:03 am
Oklahoma teachers continued their strike into a second day Tuesday, forcing three of the state’s largest school districts to close. As parents of students in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Edmond scrambled to find somewhere for their children to go during the day, churches and other groups offered free day care, and some schools offered free meals. Teacher frustration boiled over last week after Gov. Mary Fallin signed a bill giving them a 15 to 18 percent raise. The striking educators are demanding more. Oklahoma teachers make $45,276 per year, on average, placing them 49th in the nation. The state ranks 47th in public school revenue per student. Oklahoma educators took their inspiration from teachers in West Virginia, who staged a nine-day walkout last month to secure a 5 percent raise. On Monday, hundreds of Kentucky teachers rallied at their state Capitol to protest cuts to education funding and educator pension plans. So many teachers attended the rally that several districts canceled classes for the day. Teachers in Arizona also are considering a strike to force their state legislature to give them a 20 percent pay raise.
Leigh Jones
Leigh lives in Houston with her husband and daughter. She is WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on education for WORLD Magazine and WORLD Digital.
Comments
TuckPosted: Tue, 04/03/2018 02:47 pm
The OK teachers supported an average 5K per year raise several months ago. That measure was defeated in the legislature. They demanded a raise and threatened to walk. The legislature passed and Gov. Fallin signed a tax increase on pretty much everything that moves (including gasoline) and gave them an average 6K per year raise and they walked.
How do we get from a couple of months ago accepting a 5K raise to today walking because a 6K raise is not enough.
The last numbers I saw on Oklahoma's budget was education consumed 51%. I think we have a spending problem in DOE and clearly the teachers are not getting paid enough. Where's the money going? Maybe a 130K per year superintendent for every little school might be a place to look.