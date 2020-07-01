Oklahoma governor tests positive for COVID-19

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt becomes the first governor in the United States to come down with the coronavirus. The 48-year-old Republican said on Wednesday he feels fine though “a little achy” and plans to work from home in isolation. Stitt reportedly has attended several crowded meetings and other events in recent weeks. He also attended President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa on June 20 but is confident he did not catch the disease that far back.

Are there any new regulations in place? Stitt said Oklahoma will not require people to wear masks. Meanwhile, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who is also a Republican, announced a new public mask requirement on Wednesday. Walmart and Sam’s Club said shoppers at their stores must wear masks starting on Monday, following similar policies announced by Best Buy and Starbucks. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, is requiring that visitors from 22 states quarantine for 14 days and is imposing fines and other measures on out-of-state travelers at airports who refuse to fill out contact tracing forms. The number of confirmed cases continues to rise sharply across the United States, particularly in Arizona, Texas, and Florida.

