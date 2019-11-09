Oil magnate, megadonor T. Boone Pickens dies

Oil tycoon and philanthropist T. Boone Pickens died on Wednesday at his home in Dallas. He was 91. Family and friends surrounded him at his death, which occurred by natural causes, his spokesman Jay Rosser said.

What was he known for? In addition to forming his own oil company, Pickens led bids to take over other oil giants, including Gulf, Phillips, and Unocal. Even when the hostile takeovers failed, he often made money selling the shares back to the companies. Pickens supported Republicans and Democrats over the years, shifting his allegiance as his interest in renewable energy grew. Pickens donated to his alma mater, Oklahoma State University, where the football stadium is named after him, and his foundation supported cancer research at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the UT Southwestern Medical Center.