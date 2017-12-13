Ohio passes Down syndrome abortion ban

Ireland wants to send back Soros’ pro-abortion money
American billionaire George Soros’ money has helped abortion advocacy groups in Ireland, but the nation’s government has demanded the groups return his donations.
The Irish Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) demanded that Amnesty International in Ireland return the Soros-funded Open Society Foundation’s 137,000 euro ($160,964) donation for its “My Body My Rights” campaign to repeal the country’s abortion ban.
Ireland’s finance laws bar foreign donors from giving to groups that seek to sway elections or public policy. Amnesty International executive director Colm O’Gorman said the order is flawed and his organization “will consider every opportunity to challenge this decision.”
The Irish Family Planning Association and Abortion Rights Campaign also received money from the Open Society Foundation. The Abortion Rights Campaign has already returned its donation, while SIPO is discussing a $150,000 gift the Irish Family Planning Association received.
International funding has played a role in recent pro-abortion efforts to legalize the procedure in Ireland, where abortion is illegal under the Eighth Amendment to the Irish Constitution. A parliamentary committee voted last Wednesday 14-6 to recommend repealing the abortion ban, and Parliament will later decide whether to hold a referendum in the spring. —S.G.
Court green-lights Illinois pro-life lawsuit
A lawsuit filed last month against an Illinois law allowing taxpayer funding of abortion has permission to proceed, a county court ruled earlier this month. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois, eight state legislators, and 10 pro-life groups came together to file a suit against House Bill 40, calling it an irresponsible use of tax dollars.
Thomas More Society lawyer Peter Breen said his pro-life clients are “hopeful and confident” that the decision is a first step toward a legal win for Illinois taxpayers. Next Thursday, Illinois Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Ascher will hear a motion filed by state officials to dismiss the lawsuit. —S.G.
Baby born with rare heart defect has successful surgery
A baby girl born in the United Kingdom with ectopia cordis, or her heart outside her body, underwent successful surgery soon after being born, according to doctors who treated her. It’s thought to be the first successful surgery of its kind. Other babies with the condition have died either from abortion or natural causes. The infant’s parents, Naomi Findlay and Dean Wilkins of Nottingham, England, turned down repeated recommendations to abort their daughter Vanellope. Her surgery required about 50 medical professionals and three operations to keep her organs sterile and place her heart inside her chest. —S.G.
Hormonal contraception increases risk of breast cancer
According to a recent Danish study, women who use hormonal contraception face a slightly higher risk of breast cancer. Researchers followed nearly 2 million women between the ages of 15 and 49 for more than a decade and found that the risk of breast cancer for women who used hormonal contraception ranged from 1.09 to 1.38 times higher than for women who never used that form of birth control. —S.G.