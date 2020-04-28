Ohio and Maryland residents vote by mail

Media outlets project former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner of Tuesday’s Ohio Democratic presidential primary, which state officials conducted mostly by mail. Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, delayed Ohio’s primary six weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. So far, Biden has captured 96 of the state’s 136 delegates, while Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has withdrawn from the race, picked up four. Meanwhile in Maryland, former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume overwhelmingly won a mostly mail-in until Cummings’ term ends on Jan. 3, 2021.

How did election officials protect voters? In Ohio, only people with disabilities or without a permanent mailing address could vote in person. The rest submitted mail-in ballots. Poll workers at Maryland’s Howard County precinct handed out plastic bags with a surgical mask, a pen, and a voting sticker to in-person voters, The Baltimore Sun reported.

