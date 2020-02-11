Officials locate more than two dozen missing children
by Kent Covington
Posted 11/02/20, 06:17 pm
U.S. Marshals led Operation Find Our Children with more than 60 federal, state, and local investigators and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Law enforcement officers found 27 missing children during a five-day search in Virginia, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen announced on Friday.
What about other states? The operation was part of a nationwide effort to find missing kids and prevent them from being trafficked. Officials have rescued more than 440 children in states such as Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, and Ohio.
