Officials clash over use of troops

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday for rejecting his offer to bring in the National Guard: “The NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night, I believe that.” The mayor extended an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. EDT curfew through the rest of the week as protests intensified in response to last week’s death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. “Some people are out tonight not to protest but to destroy property and hurt others—and those people are being arrested,” de Blasio tweeted on Monday.

How are other areas of the country dealing with the protests? Twenty-three states had activated the National Guard as of Monday. Several of those states, including South Carolina, Indiana, Tennessee, and Mississippi, sent guardsmen to Washington, D.C., to respond to the protests there. President Donald Trump has threatened to send in the military if states did not deploy guardsmen. He also considered taking control of the Washington police force, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office.

Dig deeper: Read Sophia Lee’s report from Los Angeles on the clash between peaceful protesters and violent troublemakers.