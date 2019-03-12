Officers thwart possible school shootings

A police officer confronted an armed student Tuesday morning at Oshkosh West High School in Oshkosh, Wisc. Both of them were taken to the hospital with injuries, but no one else was reported injured. On Monday, a school resource officer at a high school in Waukesha, Wis., shot a student armed with a handgun in a similar confrontation.

Were the students about to commit mass shootings? Investigators have not identified the students or said why they brought guns to school. A.J. Raebel, the Waukesha South High School football coach, praised an unnamed student who alerted officers to the threat there. “To the kid that saw something, and said something. You saved many lives today,” Raebel wrote on Facebook.

Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Leigh Jones’ report in Schooled about school shooting statistics.