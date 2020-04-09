Officers kill suspected Portland gunman

A federal task force shot and killed suspect Michael Forest Reinoehl after he pulled a weapon as they attempted to arrest him Thursday in Lacey, Wash., according to Thurston County, Wash., Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady. Reinoehl was a suspect in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson during a clash Saturday between Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland, Ore. Officers obtained a warrant to arrest Reinoehl and tracked him down to an apartment in Lacey.

Who was Reinoehl? The 48-year-old described himself on social media as “100% ANTIFA” and regularly attended protests in Portland. On July 5, police cited him for possessing a loaded gun in a public place and interfering with police. On July 26, he was shot near his elbow as he dived into a scuffle between an armed white man and a group of people of color. In an interview with Vice Thursday, Reinoehl said he acted in self-defense in Saturday’s shooting.

