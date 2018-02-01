Officer’s quick response in Maryland shooting saved lives

Officials on Wednesday praised a school resource officer at Great Mills High School in southern Maryland, crediting him with preventing any more loss of life in Tuesday’s school shooting. Shooter Austin Rollins, 17, who died at the scene, wounded two other students. Deputy 1st Class Blaine Gaskill, a six-year veteran with SWAT team training, responded to the shooting and fired his weapon at the shooter within a minute of Rollins’ first shot. It is still unclear whether Rollins killed himself or died from Gaskill’s shot. Police have not identified the victims, but the family of 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, a sophomore at Great Mills, confirmed she had been shot. Willey, who authorities believe had a previous relationship with Rollins, is in critical condition. A 14-year-old boy also was wounded.