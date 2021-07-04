Officer killed in Capitol attack to lie in honor

Officer William Evans, an 18-year Capitol Police veteran and father of two children, died in a hospital on Friday. He was 41. On Tuesday, he will become the second Capitol Police officer killed in the line of duty this year to lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Following a congressional tribute, fellow officers and members of Congress may view his open casket during the afternoon.

How did he die? Noah Green, 25, is accused of striking Evans and another officer with his car on Friday before ramming a barricade north of the U.S. Capitol complex. Green emerged with a knife and lunged at officers, who shot and killed him. Brian Sicknick, who died after the Jan. 6 riot, lay in honor earlier this year.

Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report in The Stew about the effects of the Capitol riot on police.