Ocasio-Cortez, Markey propose Green New Deal

WASHINGTON—Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., unveiled the Green New Deal, a sweeping resolution to overhaul America’s energy sources in an attempt to improve the climate. The non-binding resolution includes a 10-year goal to derive 100 percent of America’s power from “clean, renewable, and zero-emission” sources and cut out fossil fuels. Meeting that goal, according to the plan, would involve upgrading or replacing every building in the United States and create a high-speed rail system to eliminate air travel. The plan also aims to provide all Americans with affordable food, healthcare, housing, and a guaranteed federal job or economic security to those unwilling or unable to work. The blueprint does not include cost specifics but vaguely says it will be funded “with public money appropriated by Congress.”

While a number of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls have already lined up behind the resolution, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, both sides of the aisle have voiced concerns. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., initially dismissed the deal, telling reporters, “It will be one of several or maybe many suggestions that we receive.” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, noted the proposal to replace planes with high-speed trains “would be pretty hard for Hawaii.” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said the Green New Deal “would be a raw deal for American families as the cost of energy skyrockets under their leftist plan.”

While it is unclear how the proposal will fare under the Democrat-controlled House, it is highly unlikely to make it onto the floor of the Senate.