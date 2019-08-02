Ocasio-Cortez, Markey propose Green New Deal
by Harvest Prude
Posted 2/08/19, 12:59 pm
WASHINGTON—Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., unveiled the Green New Deal, a sweeping resolution to overhaul America’s energy sources in an attempt to improve the climate. The non-binding resolution includes a 10-year goal to derive 100 percent of America’s power from “clean, renewable, and zero-emission” sources and cut out fossil fuels. Meeting that goal, according to the plan, would involve upgrading or replacing every building in the United States and create a high-speed rail system to eliminate air travel. The plan also aims to provide all Americans with affordable food, healthcare, housing, and a guaranteed federal job or economic security to those unwilling or unable to work. The blueprint does not include cost specifics but vaguely says it will be funded “with public money appropriated by Congress.”
While a number of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls have already lined up behind the resolution, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, both sides of the aisle have voiced concerns. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., initially dismissed the deal, telling reporters, “It will be one of several or maybe many suggestions that we receive.” Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, noted the proposal to replace planes with high-speed trains “would be pretty hard for Hawaii.” Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said the Green New Deal “would be a raw deal for American families as the cost of energy skyrockets under their leftist plan.”
While it is unclear how the proposal will fare under the Democrat-controlled House, it is highly unlikely to make it onto the floor of the Senate.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
Ken ClarkPosted: Fri, 02/08/2019 01:22 pm
Only a bartender would say we'll replace all our buildings within 10 years. That's not even physically possible even if it were financially.
Brendan BossardPosted: Fri, 02/08/2019 01:48 pm
Call the bluff. Bring it to the Senate floor for a debate. Make everyone play their cards now.
Janet BPosted: Fri, 02/08/2019 01:53 pm
"economic security to those unwilling or unable to work" (emphasis mine)
So New York has just elected someone who is OK with workers being forced to support those who are not willing to work.
Still, it was an honest election. She said she was a socialist.
She just doesn't know she is ignorant, as well.
notalemmingPosted: Fri, 02/08/2019 02:35 pm
We can scoff at it now, but as Limbaugh said on his program today, who thought gay marriage would be legal? Who thought infanticide would be put forth? Who thought gender neutral bathrooms would be a thing? Who thought teaching kindergarten kids the abc's of sex, including oral and homosexual sex, would be a thing? And yet...here we are.
Here's an eye-opener, read "Truth Bombs" by Steve Deace. If you don't already realize this, the Republicans are no more on the side of conservatism than the Dems. They both just take different roads to their common agenda. True conservatism is being shadowed by our two party political system. It's time that we rock the boat. How about the Constitution Party? There are alternatives.
Here's an excerpt from a grammer school history book, wonder if they still teach from it......
"The leaders of the American Revolution did not like the idea of parties and political battles between parties. Upon his retirement from public life in 1796, George Washington warned Americans against "faction" (parties). James Madison thought parties were probably necessary, although he did not entirely approve of them. Alexander Hamilton thought that faction was a vice to be guarded against at all times. Thomas Jefferson declared in 1789, "If I could not go to heaven but with a party, I would not go there at all." Nevertheless, the men who held these views founded the first two great American political parties."
https://www.scholastic.com/teachers/articles/teaching-content/origins-an...
Why we simply don't learn from history is a mystery to me!!! Raise up your children in the way they should go. Wisdom. Stop relying on others to teach our future generation. If this country matters to anyone, then stand tall, be firm, and carry a big stick.
Eual D. Blanset...Posted: Fri, 02/08/2019 03:23 pm
My first question when I saw this article was this: why is The Sift featuring an article by a woman who is obviously so far off the political spectrum that the poltical spectrum had to be stretched to include her? All you are doing is giving a politically-demented person the attention she craves so badly. You need to hire some writers who will put the emphasis on where it belongs: President Donald Trump and the good that he has done for America since taking office. I am beginning to wonder what kind of writers the World Journalism is producing.
Yours, Eual D. Blansett, Jr.