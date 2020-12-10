Obamacare tops Democrat agenda at Barrett hearing

WASHINGTON—The Senate Judiciary Committee kicked off the confirmation hearing on Monday for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. “I believe in the power of prayer, and it has been uplifting to hear that so many people are praying for me,” Barrett said in her opening statement to the committee.

What has happened so far? Republicans, who likely have the votes to confirm Barrett, lauded her legal qualifications and background while decrying attacks against her Catholic faith. Democrats did not mention her religion. They displayed images of Americans with preexisting medical conditions and argued Barrett’s presence on the court would jeopardize the Affordable Care Act. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., called Barrett a “judicial torpedo” targeting Obamacare.

