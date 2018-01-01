Obama officials could lose security clearances
by Kent Covington
Posted 7/24/18, 01:05 pm
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that President Donald Trump wants to revoke security clearances held by former Obama administration officials. The president is “looking into the mechanisms” to strip clearances from former CIA directors Michael Hayden and John Brennan, as well as former FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe—both fired after Trump took office. Former National Director of Intelligence James Clapper and President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, Susan Rice, are also on the list.
Sanders said those officials have politicized and in some cases profited from their security clearances: “Making baseless accusations of improper contact with Russia or being influenced by Russia against the president are inappropriate, and the fact that people with security clearances are making these baseless charges provides inappropriate legitimacy to accusations with zero evidence.” Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., raised the issue Monday, tweeting, “Is John Brennan making millions of dollars divulging secrets to the mainstream media with his attacks” on Trump?
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., on Tuesday downplayed the president’s threat of revoking the clearances. “I think he’s just trolling people, honestly,” Ryan said. “This is something that’s in the purview of the executive branch.”
Comments
Brendan BossardPosted: Tue, 07/24/2018 01:43 pm
Seems to me that Pres. Trump would be wiser not even to mention the Russia stuff when considering this. Just set a blanket policy to revoke all clearances for anyone not needing them anymore. We have too many consultants. People who are legitimately involved in high security activity should not be opining about it anyway.
OldMikePosted: Tue, 07/24/2018 04:06 pm
Absolutely agree. People seeking their "15 minutes of fame" are disqualifying themselves from security clearances, IMO.
XionPosted: Tue, 07/24/2018 04:41 pm
When government officials commit an abuse of power by attempting to influence an election through lies and colluding with a foreign country and then attemping to overthrow a duly elected president, losing a security clearance feels more like a pardon.
news2mePosted: Tue, 07/24/2018 07:32 pm
Why should Obama and his minions have security clearance? I'm not on twitter or I'd tell Ryan to go stick his head in a bucket of sand. We know which side his bread is buttered on. Move on, Ryan, move on!
Brendan BossardPosted: Tue, 07/24/2018 11:42 pm
I think that you have misread Ryan's statement.
news2mePosted: Tue, 07/24/2018 07:34 pm
Clinton's family should also lose their security clearance. It's the least that can be done, since we can't throw them in jail.
West Coast GrammaPosted: Tue, 07/24/2018 10:50 pm
Frankly, I don’t trust a man who lies as much as President Trump. He calls white black and black white. I want to hear what his detractors are saying.