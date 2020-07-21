N.Y. Planned Parenthood ditches founder’s name

Margaret Sanger, who established the organization that became the country’s largest abortion business, promoted eugenics and held racist views. Planned Parenthood of Greater New York on Tuesday decided to remove her name from its Manhattan facility. The organization may also consider removing her name from a street sign near its offices, The New York Times reported.

Why did Planned Parenthood make the move now? Just four years ago, the abortion giant released an eight-page defense of Sanger’s views for its 100th anniversary. But after two months of nationwide protests against systemic racism, the organization decided to “acknowledge Planned Parenthood’s contributions to historical reproductive harm within communities of color,” said Karen Seltzer, chairwoman of the board of the New York facility. The organization commits hundreds of thousands of abortions each year.

