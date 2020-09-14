Nurse alleges neglect, forced surgeries at ICE center

The House Homeland Security panel will investigate a whistleblower complaint that claims immigrants at a detention facility in Georgia underwent questionable hysterectomies, didn’t receive COVID-19 tests, and were kept in unsanitary conditions. The complaint was filed on behalf of several detained immigrants and Dawn Wooten, a nurse who worked for three years at the Irwin County Detention Center.

What are the accusations? The 27-page complaint said the center provided little protective equipment for employees and detainees, women who allegedly exhibited COVID symptoms weren’t tested for weeks, and that quarantine and medical units were filthy. Wooten said authorities continued to transfer people in and out of the facility amid the pandemic against CDC guidelines for detention facilities. Multiple women said hysterectomies were frequent among the detained immigrants: One woman said she met five women who received hysterectomies. Wooten said the women were usually taken to a particular gynecologist she called a “uterus collector.”

However Dr. Mahendra Amin, who is not named in the complaint, told The Intercept that he only performed “one or two hysterectomies” in the past three years. Dr. Ada Rivera, a medical director with the ICE Health Service Corps, disputed the claims, saying the center approved only two surgeries with the detainees’ consent since 2018.

