Numerous deaths from Alabama tornado

Rescue workers in Alabama on Monday resumed an intense ground search for survivors after a tornado Sunday killed at least 23 people. The tornado that ripped through Lee County was one of several that struck the Southeast after a severe weather front crossed the region. The National Weather Service said the Lee County tornado had an EF3 rating and a track at least a half-mile wide. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones confirmed the death toll from the disaster, which included some children. The number will likely rise as rescue efforts continue, he added. The wind destroyed multiple homes and cars and scattered debris across streets.

Weather officials also posted tornado warnings Sunday for parts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina and confirmed several tornadoes in the region. More than 10,000 homes and businesses remained without power Monday as authorities went door to door to check on residents.