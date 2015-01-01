Nuclear watchdog says Iran following deal terms

International regulators declared Iran in compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal in a confidential report released to UN member states Thursday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran has remained within key limitations of the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in May. The remaining signatories—Germany, Britain, France, Russia, and China—continue to work to keep the agreement in place.

Trump said he would be willing to discuss terms of a new deal, but Iran rejected the offer. The country’s leaders have threatened to restart their nuclear weapons programs if the deal can’t be salvaged. UN inspectors said they found no increased production of enriched uranium at the nuclear sites they visited.