NSA report says Russia tried to hack U.S. vote totals
by Evan Wilt
Posted 6/06/17, 11:02 am
A leaked classified National Security Agency (NSA) document asserts Russian officials hacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before Election Day—directly contradicting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements. The website The Intercept published a story Monday based on a report dated May 5, 2017, that it said it received from an anonymous U.S. intelligence officer. The document accuses the Kremlin of ordering spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials shortly before voters cast their ballots. There is no evidence showing Russian hackers were successful, but the document indicates direct Russian attempts to adjust voting totals. This revelation challenges Putin’s denial last week that Russia attempted to interfere in the U.S. presidential election: “We never engaged in that on a state level and have no intention of doing so.” The Intercept story did not reveal who leaked the top-secret document, but investigators already have a prime suspect. Law enforcement officials arrested Reality Leigh Winner, 25, a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation who had worked at a Georgia NSA facility since February. According to an FBI affidavit in support of Winner’s arrest, she was one of six people to print the document. Investigators then discovered email exchanges with The Intercept on Winner’s computer.
Evan Wilt
Evan is a reporter for WORLD Digital.
Comments
Paul PetryPosted: Tue, 06/06/2017 12:17 pm
It boggles the mind that someone like this leaker would even be hired for such a sensitive job handling top-secret documents. Higher-up heads need to roll. It is likely that thousands of such unqualified hires are leavening our entire national security apparatus. Our nation is in a heap of trouble.
CaptTeePosted: Tue, 06/06/2017 02:28 pm
She was hired an kept in place by the same so-called-political-correctness that allowed Major Hasan to not be court martialed and even promoted before he shot a bunch of people at Fort Hood.
Librarian NancyPosted: Tue, 06/06/2017 12:54 pm
One thing Americans need to remember is how corruption can affect government. We are not exactly pure, but we are not used to thinking of how corruption skews so much. I lived in Pakistan, where corruption led to thousands of children being killed in the 8.0 earthquake of 2005 because the contractor building dozens of government schools paid off the inspectors to okay his work, which was nowhere near code for safety. The schools promptly and completely collapsed in the quake. Russia is very similar, maybe even worse. Of course, I believe Putin capable of lying with spaniel eyes (like a former president of ours), but it is also perfectly possible that he believed he was speaking the truth because someone at a lower level was paid to hide or bury a pertinent file or report. I still believe the Pakistani president didn't know Osama was in Abbottabad, nothing would be simpler than a lower tier functionary being paid off by Osama to hide/bury that information.
FuzzyfacePosted: Tue, 06/06/2017 08:47 pm
OK, so they arrested a leaker. What are they doing with the perpetrators. Seems like the emphesis is in the wrong place.