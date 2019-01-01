Notre Dame donations enflame protests

French yellow vest protesters marched through Paris on Saturday to demand economic reforms to help the working poor as the government prepares to rebuild the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral. The $1 billion in donations that has poured in to restore the iconic Paris landmark, which sustained heavy damage in a fire Monday, has angered many French people who struggle to make ends meet. Some protesters set small fires and threw rocks at police, who responded with tear gas in the Place de la Republique. Outside of that neighborhood, the march remained mostly peaceful. The Paris police headquarters said authorities detained 126 people by early afternoon and carried out spot checks of more than 11,000 people trying to enter the capital for Saturday's protests.