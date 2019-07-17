Notorious drug lord sentenced to life in prison
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 7/17/19, 11:42 am
A federal judge in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Wednesday sentenced Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to life in prison plus 30 years. The 62-year-old drug lord, who led an army of gangsters and an elaborate corruption operation in Mexico, was brought to the United States to stand trial after he twice escaped from Mexican prisons. The evidence showed that under Guzman’s orders, the Sinaloa cartel smuggled close to 200 tons of cocaine and other drugs into the United States and kidnapped, tortured, and murdered anyone who got in the way.
At his sentencing hearing, Guzman complained about the conditions of his imprisonment and said he did not receive a fair trial, accusing U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan of not thoroughly investing claims of juror misconduct.
Experts say Guzman, who has been held in solitary confinement at an ultra-secure unit at a jail in Manhattan, will likely end up at the federal government’s “Supermax” prison in Florence, Colo., known as the “Alcatraz of the Rockies.” Most inmates at Supermax are given a television, but their only actual view of the outside world is a 4-inch window. They have minimal interaction with other people and eat all their meals in their cells. Cogan also ordered Guzman to pay $12.6 billion in restitution to the U.S. government for his drug activity, an amount he likely will not pay.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
austinbeartuxPosted: Wed, 07/17/2019 12:24 pm
Pablo is the worst of the worst. If ever there was justification for the death sentence, this would be it. I wish we weren't spending $1 on him in prison costs. How could he not get the death sentence?
DakotaLutheranPosted: Wed, 07/17/2019 04:37 pm
Since our apparent intention is to make life as unbearable as possible for him, why not simply kill him? What exactly is the relationship between his crime and his Imprisonment? Is it supposed to be a "punishment"? If so, what exactly is the relationship, the logic, that relates his crimes and his punishment? Perhaps it is not a punishment, but simply a banishment. His crimes have shown him not worthy to live among us. So he is placed into forced exile, not simply from America, but from all human society.