Not-so-easy A

Teachers who grade rigorously provide more short- and long-term benefits to their students than lax graders, a new study by the Fordham Institute suggests. Teachers with high grading standards significantly increased their students’ scores on standardized final exams and improved their performances in subsequent classes.

The study, which took place from 2006 to 2016, focused on Algebra I and involved 8,000 teachers and 350,000 eighth and ninth graders from North Carolina.

Seth Gershenson, associate professor of public affairs at American University in Washington, D.C., said he chose a math course because students are less likely to get math help at home. He measured the strictness of teachers’ grading by looking at the average score B students received on their final exams. If students who got a B from one teacher averaged an 80 on the standardized final exam and students who got a B from another teacher averaged a 90 on the same test, then the second teacher graded with higher standards.

Teachers were sorted into four evenly sized groups based on their grading standards. Those with the highest grading standards increased their students’ scores on final exams by 17 percent of a standard deviation compared to the scores of their counterparts in the lowest quartile. Over the next two years, these students performed better on their final exams in Geometry by 7 percent of a standard deviation and in Algebra II by 9 percent of a standard deviation, roughly the equivalent of three months of learning.

Why do students do better when there’s more red ink on their exams? Gershenson hypothesized they are more aware of when they need to seek help. Teachers who grade more rigorously grasp their students’ weaknesses and tend to follow up with increased interaction and improved instruction.

Teachers with certain backgrounds are more likely to have higher grading standards: Those who attended a more “selective” undergraduate institution or earned advanced degrees tended to grade more rigorously. Teachers’ grading standards also tended to increase the longer they taught.

Gershenson said there is “widening evidence that high standards [and] expectations matter.” He pointed to a 2004 study of elementary students in Florida that suggested “the effect of grading standards is not specific to any subject, grade, or jurisdiction.” Another 2019 study found that 10th graders exposed to a teacher with higher expectations—a characteristic consistent with having higher grading standards—are more likely to complete college.

As more educators are admitting to and confronting grade inflation, standards-based grading—also known as proficiency-based learning—is catching on in many states. The approach grades students on their mastery of individual topics while removing subjective behavioral components such as participation in group activities.

Gershenson also found grade inflation contributes to two-thirds of high school students being poorly prepared for college. Teachers who take their students’ work and learning more seriously don’t just create better students, they also create better teachers.