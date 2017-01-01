Northern California shooter chose random targets

A series of shootings Tuesday in rural Northern California left five people dead, including the shooter, authorities said. Two children are among the numerous people wounded. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said the shooter was “randomly picking targets.” One child was shot at a school and another was shot while riding in a pickup truck with a woman who was also wounded. The attacker shot numerous other people at seven different locations in and around Rancho Tehama Reserve. So far, at least 10 children and adults have been hospitalized, but there might be more victims. Investigators have recovered a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns.