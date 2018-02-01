Northeast buried in snow, again

A major nor’easter storm, the third in two weeks, slammed the Northeast on Tuesday, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy snow, and widespread power outages. Some New England towns saw up to 2 feet of snow and gusts of wind up to 70 mph. About 140,000 customers in Massachusetts are without power as of Wednesday, and Maine, Rhode Island, and Connecticut also have scattered outages. The storm came as residents were just recovering from last week’s snow-pounding. Boston’s mayor said the latest storm could force the cancellation of the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for Sunday. Vernon Township School District in New Jersey announced it was canceling its spring break in order to meet state requirements for classroom days. Schools there called off classes for the 12th time this winter on Tuesday.