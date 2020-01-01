Northeast braces for snowstorm

Some states could get as much as 2 feet of snow by Thursday from a storm system headed for the Northeast. Central Pennsylvania will likely see the most snow, but West Virginia and Maine could still get more than all of last winter.

Will it be dangerous? The National Weather Service said the storm system could bring “an overabundance of hazards.” Freezing rain and ice will likely fall on the mid-Atlantic, while New York City and southern New England faces the heaviest snow dump. North Carolina’s Outer Banks could see strong winds, flooding, and maybe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Dig deeper: Find the latest updates at the National Weather Service.