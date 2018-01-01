North, South Korea meet to discuss stalled U.S. summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un traveled to a border village Saturday to meet South Korean leader Moon Jae-in, the second time in a month the two leaders have held face-to-face talks. As they did before, Kim and Moon discussed the planned denuclearization summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, but they also talked about ways to continue their own peace initiatives if the meeting doesn’t happen. Trump abruptly canceled the meeting earlier this week, and world leaders feared the move would scuttle historic efforts to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula. But Kim still wants to meet, and Trump said Friday the meeting might continue as planned after all. Moon plans to reveal the outcome of Saturday’s discussions on Sunday.