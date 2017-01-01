North Korean leader headed to Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will attend a summit in Russia with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, a Kremlin adviser confirmed Tuesday. Yuri Ushakov told Russian news agencies that the talks would focus on North Korea’s nuclear program and that Russia would like to see “positive trends” in that area, including a commitment not to test ballistic missiles. The two leaders are also likely to discuss economic interests between the two communist countries. The summit will take place in the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok, where workers installed Russian and North Korean flags at the region’s federal university on Monday.

A February summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump collapsed after North Korea demanded economic sanctions relief without committing to full denuclearization.