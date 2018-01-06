North Korean delegation heads to Washington

The North Korean delegation visiting the United States to negotiate details of a summit between the two country’s leaders will travel to Washington, D.C., Friday to hand-deliver a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump. The president first mentioned the letter Wednesday, and U.S. officials confirmed its existence Thursday. It contains a personal message to Trump from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but officials have not revealed its contents. After Thursday’s meeting in New York, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared confidence the negotiations are moving in the “right direction.” Pompeo met with Kim Yong Chol, one of Kim Jong Un’s closest advisers, in an attempt to iron out the details of a planned June 12 summit in Singapore. Trump canceled the meeting last week—in an open letter to the North Korean leader—after several fiery verbal exchanges between U.S. and North Korean officials. But when Kim said he still wanted to meet, Trump reopened negotiations.