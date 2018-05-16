North Korea threatens to call off summit

North Korea threatened Wednesday to cancel a historic summit with the United States next month amid military exercises conducted by the United States and South Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are scheduled to meet June 12 in Singapore, and representatives of the two Koreas were set to meet Wednesday to talk about improvements in cross-border relations. Hours before that meeting, though, the North backed out, South Korean Yonhap news agency reported. The United States and South Korea on Friday started joint military exercises that included about 100 warplanes. “The United States will also have to undertake careful deliberations about the fate of the planned North Korea–U.S. summit in light of this provocative military ruckus jointly conducted with the South Korean authorities,” the North’s Korean Central News Agency reported.