North Korea tests weapon, releases American

North Korea announced Friday that leader Kim Jong Un has watched the successful testing of a new tactical weapon that could provide a “steel wall” of protection, according to KCNA. The state news agency called it an “ultramodern tactical weapon,” without specifying what it was, but it didn’t appear to be a nuclear device or a long-range missile with the potential to reach the United States. Kim last observed a weapons test in November 2017 when the country did a field inspection of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korea has increasingly expressed frustration over the U.S.-led international sanctions on the country and the joint military drills held by the United States and South Korea. Earlier this month, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry threatened to return to bolstering its nuclear capabilities if it does not receive any sanctions relief.

But in a more conciliatory move toward the United States, KCNA also reported Friday that North Korea will release and deport a U.S. citizen, identified as Bruce Byron Lowrance, who was detained on Oct. 16 for illegally entering the country from China.