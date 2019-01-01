North Korea tests rocket launcher

North Korea said its test on Thursday was the final review of the combat application for its new “super-large” rocket launcher. South Korea’s military confirmed two projectiles took off from North Korea’s eastern province and landed in the sea off its coast. It was the fourth test-launch of the multiple rocket launcher since August.

Why the spike in tests? Thursday’s test could indicate that North Korea is preparing to deploy a new weapons system. The country has fired other new weapons in recent months as leader Kim Jong Un’s end-of-year deadline for denuclearization talks with the United States draws closer. Both parties failed to reach a denuclearization agreement in the last meeting in October.

