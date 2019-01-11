North Korea tests multiple rocket launcher

North Korea on Friday announced the third test of a new “super large” launcher that can “totally destroy” enemy targets. South Korean and Japanese militaries confirmed they detected two projectiles on Thursday that traveled more than 200 miles before landing in the waters off North Korea’s eastern coast.

Where do nuclear talks with North Korea stand? U.S. and North Korean officials met again on Oct. 5 but failed to reach an agreement. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in a statement released on Friday called on North Korea “to cease provocative actions” that undermine regional stability. South Korea also expressed “strong concern” over the tests, while Japan’s chief Cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, called the launch “extremely regrettable.”

