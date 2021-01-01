North Korea tests ballistic missiles

Launched from North Korea’s eastern coast, the two short-range missiles flew 279 miles with a maximum height of 37 miles before falling into the sea on Thursday morning, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the firing threatens the “peace and safety” of Japan after the missiles landed outside its exclusive economic zone.

What triggered the test? North Korea has a record of challenging new U.S. administrations with launches and other provocations to push for favorable negotiations. On Wednesday, U.S. and South Korean officials said North Korea also fired suspected cruise missiles into its western sea over the weekend. The tests follow Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's trip last week to Japan and South Korea to discuss partnerships and security issues. The two allies also concluded joint military exercises earlier this month. North Korea has said it would only enter talks with the United States if it abandons its “hostile” policies.

