North Korea teases nuclear deal as tensions ease

South Korea on Monday said it will take down propaganda-broadcasting loudspeakers from its border with North Korea days after the two nations agreed to work toward peace in a historic summit. The South’s Defense Ministry said it will remove dozens of the loudspeakers on Tuesday. The two countries halted the broadcasts ahead of their summit on Friday, which took place in the border village of Panmunjom. The discussions focused on peace talks and on the North Korean nuclear program. South Korea’s presidential office on Sunday said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un mentioned during the summit that he would give up his nuclear weapons program if the United States committed to formally ending the Korean War and pledged not to attack the North. In response, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton told CBS News’ Face the Nation Sunday that the United States has heard Kim’s comments before. Bolton called the North Korean propaganda playbook “an infinitely rich resource.”