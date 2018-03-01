North Korea suspends nuclear tests, missile launches

North Korea’s state-run media reported early Saturday that the country is suspending nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile launches ahead of planned summits with South Korea and the United States. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made the announcement at a meeting of the ruling party’s Central Committee on Friday. Kim told the committee that the situation around North Korea has been rapidly changing “in favor of the Korean revolution” since he announced last year that his country had completed its nuclear forces, and that the North had reached a level where it no longer needed such tests and would close its nuclear testing facility at Punggye-ri. U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted in response Friday night, saying, “This is very good news for North Korea and the World.” South Korea’s presidential office called the announcement “meaningful progress” toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. But Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was more guarded in his response: “What is crucial here … is how this development is going to lead to the complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement of nuclear arms, weapons of mass destruction and missiles.” Kim is scheduled to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in next Friday. His summit with Trump is expected to take place in late May or early June.