North Korea restoring missile station
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 3/06/19, 11:33 am
North Korea has started to rebuild a long-range rocket launch site it promised to destroy last year at the first summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, South Korea and foreign experts said Tuesday. Construction work is ongoing at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station at Tongchang-ri, which the regime previously had partially destroyed, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service reported Tuesday, according to the South Korean Yonhap News Agency.
Satellite imagery showed the rebuilding began sometime between Feb. 16 and March 2, according to a report from 38 North, a U.S.-based group that studies North Korea. The group said North Korea restored walls on one building and put new roofs on others. The images indicated “rapid rebuilding” of the site, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said, adding, “This facility has been dormant since August 2018, indicating the current activity is deliberate and purposeful.”
Last week, Trump and Kim met in Vietnam for a second denuclearization summit but failed to reach an agreement. In a Tuesday interview with the Fox Business Network, national security adviser John Bolton said the Trump administration would consider ramping up sanctions on North Korea if the country remained unwilling to relinquish its nuclear weapons.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.
Comments
news2mePosted: Wed, 03/06/2019 12:22 pm
I'm not surprised.
Our Dems and the mean-stream media have done everything they can to throw cogs in Trumps attempts to make peace with N. Korea. Dems do NOT want Trump to succeed. S. Korea will not forgive past offences. The mean-stream media has made fun of Kim. What can we expect?
N. Korea meets with China all the time. China is not our friend. Just like muslim countries, we have given them our all and they are just bidding time.
Russia is in cahoots with China. Dems and the mean-stream media have done everything in their power to humiliate Russia and blame them for everything. Trump cannot make peace with Russia because he has been accused of being in with Russia.
And it will all be blamed on Trump.
John KloostermanPosted: Wed, 03/06/2019 06:47 pm
Trump can't make peace with Russia because Russia is crazy and governed by an ex-KGB chief. Romney warned Obama about Russia and Obama mocked him for it. Russia full-on manipulated Americans by playing them against each other on social media, and they tried to hack various accounts. This isn't liberal media-shaming, this is completely proven and acknowledged. Trump even trying to make peace with Russia is an idiotic mistake--the same mistake Obama made.
North Korea? Make peace with North Korea? Make peace with a guy who locks his own people in camps for life, who makes dissidents disappear, who starves his own people to make nukes? Why would South Korea "forgive" somebody who's actively threatened to bomb the US? And Trump makes talks and promises and withdraws us from wargames and look, North Korea just laughs and keeps up its games.
Trump did right to get out of those talks while he could. The only real problem is that he didn't come down harder on them.
John KloostermanPosted: Wed, 03/06/2019 06:49 pm
I'm actually glad Trump got out of the talks before he made any promises as payment for pledges North Korea was never going to follow through on. They never even stopped testing nukes. Of course, we completely took them off the hook for Warmbier and now we're withdrawing from wargames, so it's more like we gave them two huge chips without even asking for empty promises.