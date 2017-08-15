North Korea puts missile launch plans on hold
by Leigh Jones
Posted 8/15/17, 11:31 am
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un adopted an uncharacteristically cautious attitude Tuesday, opting for a wait-and-see approach to military action against the United States. As promised last week, North Korea’s Strategic Forces presented Kim with a plan for a missile strike against Guam to “wring the windpipes of the Yankees.” State media coverage showed Kim poring over a map showing the missile’s planned trajectory with a straight line between northeastern North Korea and the U.S. Pacific island territory. Guam is home to large U.S. military installations. Kim praised the “close and careful plan” and said he would order a strike if the “Yankees persist in their extremely dangerous reckless actions on the Korean Peninsula and its vicinity.” U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis warned any such action could lead to war. South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged Washington and Pyongyang to solve the crisis peacefully and insisted the United States could take no military action without Seoul’s consent. Moon favors engagement with the North. The annual U.S.-South Korean joint military exercises are scheduled to begin next week.
Acorn50Posted: Tue, 08/15/2017 02:43 pm
" North Korea’s Strategic Forces presented Kim with a plan for a missile strike against Guam." Since Maxine waters wants us to give North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un-in what he wants, what might he ask for in exchange for Guam?
" South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged Washington and Pyongyang to solve the crisis peacefully and insisted the United States could take no military action without Seoul’s consent. I didn't know that Moon Jae-in smoked pot? Does he think we will ask his permission to respond if Kim Jong Un tries to nuke Guam?
I think these leaders crazy comments and actions out-trump Trump.