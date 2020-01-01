North Korea plans to litter South with propaganda

The communist dictatorship has prepared 12 million leaflets of its own to send into South Korea as relations between the two countries fall apart. The propaganda, a response to leaflets that South Korean civilians sent across the border by balloon earlier this month, blames President Moon Jae-in for the rising tension.

Is dropping brochures really that serious? The North said the leaflet campaign earlier this month, which the South Korean government did not sanction, violated promises the nations’ leaders made to ease tensions in 2018. North Korea is experiencing an “eruption of the unquenchable anger of all the people and the whole society,” the state-run Central Korean News Agency said. Last week, North Korea destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office on its territory. The conflict could worsen quickly if the North decides to use drones instead of balloons to drop the leaflets—a possibility if weather doesn’t cooperate.

Dig deeper: Read Onize Ohikere’s report in The Sift about the historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un last summer.