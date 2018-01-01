North Korea open to talks after Trump cancels summit

North Korea on Friday said it remains open to holding talks with the United States “at any time [in] any form,” following U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to cancel the historic summit that was set for June 12 in Singapore. North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan in a statement called the cancellation “regrettable,” and noted the North is willing to give the United States opportunities to reconsider the talks. “As far as the historic [North Korea]–U.S. summit is concerned, we have inwardly highly appreciated President Trump for having made the bold decision, which other U.S. presidents dared not, and made efforts for such a crucial event as the summit,” Kim said, according to a statement reported by the state-run Korean Central News Agency. “His sudden and unilateral announcement to cancel the summit is something unexpected to us and we cannot but feel great regret for it.” Trump on Thursday canceled the meeting, citing “tremendous anger and open hostility” in an earlier statement from the country. On Friday, Trump welcomed North Korea’s stance as “good news” and said the United States will “soon see where it will lead.” He later told reporters the meeting could still happen June 12. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said diplomats are working to get the summit back on track.