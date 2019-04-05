North Korea launches short-range missiles

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired several unidentified short-range missiles into the sea off its eastern coast Saturday. South Korean and U.S. authorities were attempting to determine if the projectiles were ballistic, which are banned. If it is confirmed they were ballistic, it would be the first such launch since North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2017. Experts predict the North may increase such activity in an attempt to pressure the United States into reducing sanctions against the communist country.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement saying the United States was aware of the missile launches and would continue to monitor the situation.