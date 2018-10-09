North Korea holds muted military parade

North Korea marked its 70th anniversary on Sunday with a massive military parade in Pyongyang. While the country normally highlights its most advanced war-fighting machinery, this year’s celebration did not include intercontinental ballistic missiles or any mention of nuclear weapons. Instead the anniversary events focused on civilian efforts to boost the country’s economy. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the parade but did not address the crowd.

Analysts speculated Kim toned down this year’s event to avoid raising tensions with the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump noticed and tweeted his thanks to Kim for making a “very positive statement.”