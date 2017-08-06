North Korea fires more missiles

North Korea fired several suspected short-range anti-ship missiles today, according to South Korea’s military. The missiles were launched from the North Korean coastal town of Wonsan and landed between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, waters where U.S. aircraft carriers participated in joint exercises with the South Korean navy earlier this week. The launch is the fourth in the past four weeks, as North Korea continues to defiantly speed up the development of its nuclear weapons and missiles. Experts say today’s missiles showed longer range than previously fired missiles, and were likely from a new cruise missile system North Korea displayed during an April 15 military parade.

