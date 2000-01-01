North Korea fires missile over Japan

North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan from its capital, Pyongyang, the South Korean military confirmed Monday. A few days ago, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, and a month ago, it performed its second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach deep into the United States mainland when perfected. U.S. President Donald Trump warned earlier this month that if North Korea escalated its nuclear program, the United States would respond “with fire and fury like the world has never seen.” The United States, Japan, and South Korea conducted joint military exercises in the region at the end of July in response to the North Korean threat.