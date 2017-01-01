North Korea continues with missile tests

North Korea on Friday launched its sixth missile test in less than a month and rejected any further talks with South Korea. The two missiles fired from North Korea’s eastern coast flew 143 miles at an altitude of 18 miles before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

What spurred the ongoing tension? South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he still wants to work things out with his nation’s neighbor to the north. But North Korea called it senseless for South Korea to believe in inter-Korean dialogue after it held joint military drills with the United States this summer and bought advanced U.S.-made fighter jets. The North began launching missiles late last month for the first time since leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump agreed at the end of June to revive denuclearization talks.