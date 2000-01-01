North Korea closes test site, Trump preps for summit

Foreign journalists arrived Tuesday in North Korea to witness the dismantling of a nuclear test site, but reporters from South Korea were excluded in protest of the country’s joint military exercises with the United States. North Korea announced a moratorium on tests of nuclear bombs and intercontinental ballistic missiles ahead of a planned summit between leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump on June 12 in Singapore, but North Korea has threatened to cancel the summit because of the military exercises. South Korean President Moon Jae-in travels to Washington on Tuesday to meet with Trump and discuss preparations for the meeting.