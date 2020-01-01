North Korea acknowledges first suspected COVID-19 case

Kim Jong Un locked down the city of Kaesong, North Korea, on Friday. If a suspected case of COVID-19 is confirmed, it would be the country’s first official recorded infection. The patient fled to South Korea and then crossed back into the North, according to state media. Kim and members of his government discussed punishment for the guards who let the individual into the country despite closed borders.

Has North Korea taken any preventive measures? The country shut down tourism and established strict guidelines for quarantining potential cases. International experts said North Korea could suffer greatly if COVID-19 spreads through the country due to its poor healthcare and scarce medical supplies.

