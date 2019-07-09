North Carolinians assess damage from Dorian

Residents along North Carolina’s Outer Banks awoke Saturday to clear skies, receding floodwaters, and a better look at the damage left by Hurricane Dorian the day before. Ocracoke Island, where about 800 people waited out the Category 1 storm, appeared to be the hardest hit of the barrier islands, with floodwaters invading the first floors of most homes. The U.S. Coast Guard ferried assistance to the island and airlifted out those in distress. So far, authorities have reported no serious injuries along the Outer Banks but blamed at least four deaths in Florida and North Carolina this week on the storm.

Where is Dorian headed? The storm strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane Saturday afternoon as it moved up the Eastern Seaboard, with Massachusetts and Maine experiencing tropical storm–force winds. Canadian officials expect Dorian to remain a hurricane as it makes landfall in Nova Scotia later in the day, lose strength, and move into Newfoundland by early Sunday.

