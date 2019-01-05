North Carolina Senate overrides veto of infant protections

The North Carolina Senate voted with a two-thirds majority Tuesday to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivor’s Protection Act. The bill would create civil and criminal penalties for abortionists who fail to offer the same care to babies born alive after botched abortions as they would to other patients. Cooper, a Democrat, vetoed the bill on April 18, calling it “an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients.” State Sen. Don Davis of Pitt County, a Democrat, voted with Republicans on Tuesday to reverse the veto by a vote of 30-20.

The measure now moves to the state House, where Republican lawmakers will need to swing Democratic votes to get the necessary supermajority to override the governor’s veto.